Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:17 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Jade Sinskul of Dos Pueblos Named Channel League Softball MVP

Jade Sinskul’s powerful hitting and stellar play behind the plate led Dos Pueblos to the Channel League title.
Jade Sinskul’s powerful hitting and stellar play behind the plate led Dos Pueblos to the Channel League title. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | June 9, 2016 | 10:50 a.m.

Jade Sinskul, a power-hitting catcher for the Dos Pueblos softball team, was named the Most Valuable Player in the Channel League.

The Marist University-bound Sinskul led the Chargers to a share of the league title. She batted .352, with five home runs, five doubles and 23 RBIs. She had a slugging percentage of .722 and was a stalwart behind the plate with a .990 fielding percentage.

Dos Pueblos put four players on the all-league first team. They are seniors Madison Pickett and Alison Milam and juniors Anya Schmitz and Siena Wagner. Pickett, who is headed to MIT, posted a 9-3 record and 1.95 ERA as the DP's No. 1 pitcher. She also contributed at the plate with a .364 average.  Milam, who is bound for Marist, batted .327, with three homers, four doubles and one triple. Schmitz and Wagner were two of the team's top hitters with averages of .432 and .408, respectively.

San Marcos placed three players on the first team: senior Cara Christian, junior Hailee Rios and sophomore Aliyah Huerta-Leipner.  Rios led the team with a .456 batting average, nine homers and 34 RBIs. As a pitcher, she went 7-5 and struck out 96 batters. Huerta-Leipner also was a major contributor at the plate and on the mound. She batted .378, with six triples, five doubles, two homers and scored 23 runs. She struck out 70 and had a pitching record of 6-4. Christian batted .320 and had a fielding percentage of .983.

ALL-CHANNEL LEAGUE SOFTBALL, 2016

MVP

Jade Sinskul, Dos Pueblos, 12

FIRST TEAM

Name School Year
Madison Pickett DP 12
Siena Wagner DP 11
Anya Schmitz DP 11
Alison Milam DP 12
Evelyn Loyola B 12
Brooke Yanez B  11
Jenessa Ullegue B 12
Hailee Rios SM 11
Aliyah Huerta-Leipner SM 10
Cara Christian SM 12
Rosie Aguirre V  11
Cassidy Graig V 10

SECOND TEAM

Name School Year
Ariana Cruz DP 12
Nova Sinskul DP 10
Lauren Marmo DP 12
Breanna Betancourt B 12
Kaylee Neal B 12
Brooke Kubota B 12
Hailey Fryklund SM 10
Sarah Douglas SM 12
Sienna Berlinger SM 12
Chrissa Chaffin V 11
Rebecca Nelson V 11
Alexis Navarro V 10

LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION

Name School Year
Janet Salas DP 11
Caroline Cushman DP 12
Gabriela Gandal DP 11
Alex Pitchford SM 10
Lauren Pitchford SM 11

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 