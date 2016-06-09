Jade Sinskul of Dos Pueblos Named Channel League Softball MVP

Softball

Jade Sinskul, a power-hitting catcher for the Dos Pueblos softball team, was named the Most Valuable Player in the Channel League.

The Marist University-bound Sinskul led the Chargers to a share of the league title. She batted .352, with five home runs, five doubles and 23 RBIs. She had a slugging percentage of .722 and was a stalwart behind the plate with a .990 fielding percentage.

Dos Pueblos put four players on the all-league first team. They are seniors Madison Pickett and Alison Milam and juniors Anya Schmitz and Siena Wagner. Pickett, who is headed to MIT, posted a 9-3 record and 1.95 ERA as the DP's No. 1 pitcher. She also contributed at the plate with a .364 average. Milam, who is bound for Marist, batted .327, with three homers, four doubles and one triple. Schmitz and Wagner were two of the team's top hitters with averages of .432 and .408, respectively.

San Marcos placed three players on the first team: senior Cara Christian, junior Hailee Rios and sophomore Aliyah Huerta-Leipner. Rios led the team with a .456 batting average, nine homers and 34 RBIs. As a pitcher, she went 7-5 and struck out 96 batters. Huerta-Leipner also was a major contributor at the plate and on the mound. She batted .378, with six triples, five doubles, two homers and scored 23 runs. She struck out 70 and had a pitching record of 6-4. Christian batted .320 and had a fielding percentage of .983.

ALL-CHANNEL LEAGUE SOFTBALL, 2016

MVP

Jade Sinskul, Dos Pueblos, 12

FIRST TEAM

Name School Year

Madison Pickett DP 12

Siena Wagner DP 11

Anya Schmitz DP 11

Alison Milam DP 12

Evelyn Loyola B 12

Brooke Yanez B 11

Jenessa Ullegue B 12

Hailee Rios SM 11

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner SM 10

Cara Christian SM 12

Rosie Aguirre V 11

Cassidy Graig V 10

SECOND TEAM

Name School Year

Ariana Cruz DP 12

Nova Sinskul DP 10

Lauren Marmo DP 12

Breanna Betancourt B 12

Kaylee Neal B 12

Brooke Kubota B 12

Hailey Fryklund SM 10

Sarah Douglas SM 12

Sienna Berlinger SM 12

Chrissa Chaffin V 11

Rebecca Nelson V 11

Alexis Navarro V 10

LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION

Name School Year

Janet Salas DP 11

Caroline Cushman DP 12

Gabriela Gandal DP 11

Alex Pitchford SM 10

Lauren Pitchford SM 11

