JadeNow Gallery Presents ‘A Japanese Fancy,’ a Live Shibari Installation

By Oriana Sanders for JadeNow Gallery | July 21, 2014 | 12:44 p.m.

JadeNow Gallery proudly presents, for the first time in Santa Barbara, the ancient fine erotic art of Japanese Shibari.

Shibari
With Shibari, the erotic art of Japanese rope bondage, the emphasis is placed on how the rope is used as a means of sensual communication. (JadeNow Gallery photo)

"A Japanese Fancy" workshop and performance, planned for 6 to 10 p.m. this Wednesday, July 23, will be held at JadeNow Gallery at 14 Parker Way in Santa Barbara, and will be conducted by San Francisco's Bondage Erotique, who are internationally renowned for their sublime interpretation and innovation in this rapidly expanding art form.

Shibari is the rich and erotic art of Japanese rope bondage. The emphasis is placed on how the rope is used as a means of sensual communication. The rope is an extension of the artist's hands.

The pleasure of Shibari is more about the journey than the destination. This is what differentiates Japanese from Western style of bondage. Shibari is a real discipline, which involves what the Japanese call "kokoro": integration of spirit, body and mind. Bondage Erotique's performance fuses the ancient tradition of Shibari with a modern sensibility.

Bondage Erotique is at the forefront of this emerging art form which is wildly gaining popularity in the West. From California to Russia, in all major cities; clubs, galleries, festivals and cirque events are now common places to see many of the modern masters outside of the clubs of Japan.

The JadeNow Gallery is proud to be introducing this beautiful experience to Santa Barbara in our private and profound venue. The early evening will be devoted to a couples workshop covering foundational ties and safety protocols. After a break, our artists will give a suspension performance that will be open to the public.

The 6 to 7:30 p.m. Shibari workshop includes a brief talk on the history, culture, and texture of Japanese ropes. Followed by hands-on instruction of fundamental ties and concepts. The capacity is limited to 13 couples to allow for personal attention.

From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bondage Erotique will perform their latest suspension piece, a ceremony of adoration and trust that celebrates the art of Shibari, and the intimate, sensual journey it engenders. Aesthetic flights of fancy indeed!

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. Tickets for the workshop and performance are $30 per person or $55 for couples. Tickets for the performance only are $10 per person. Workshop space is limited, so reserve your spot now.

 — Oriana Sanders is the manager of JadeNow Gallery.

