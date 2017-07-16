Jaime Neushul Scores 6 Goals, Paige Hauschild Adds 2 in World Championships Debuts

Water Polo

Jamie Neushul had an impressive debut for Team USA at the FINA Women's Water Polo World Championships on Sunday.

The Dos Pueblos alum poured in game-high six goals in a 24-2 rout over South Africa in the opening game in Budapest, Hungary. Neushul, who led Stanford to the NCAA title in May, got the U.S. going with three goals in the first quarter.

Her older sister, Kiley Neushul, scored three goals and Paige Hauschild tallied two in her World Championships debut. Hauschild just graduated from San Marcos High.

Goalie Amanda Longan, who, like the Neushul sisters and Hauschild, is a member of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, saw action in the fourth period and made a save.

Team USA is back in action Tuesday against Spain at 1:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The game will air on Olympic Channel on delay at 1 p.m. PT.



