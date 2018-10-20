Jake Ballantine is Santa Barbara’s Fastest at Mt. SAC Invite

Cross Country

Santa Barbara High's girls cross country team finished ninth and the boys took 17th in their Division 2 races at the Mt. SAC Invitational on Saturday in Walnut.

Jake Balantine was the Dons' top finisher, coming in 28th in 16:44. AJ Reyes ran 17:10 for 40th place.

Alice Gipe was the fastest Santa Barbara girls in 24:24, which placed her 60th.

"It was everything you expect when you race at Mt. SAC in October — hot, hilly, dusty, competitive racing," said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices. "The kids competed well and we're looking forward to the County and Channel League Championships the next couple of weeks on some friendlier terrain."

The Dons' race next at the Santa Barbara County Championships at River Park in Lompoc on Wednesday.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.