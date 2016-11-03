Jake Ballantine is Top Finisher for Santa Barbara at Channel Finals

Cross Country

Santa Barbara wrapped up its cross country season at the Channel League Finals at Camino Real Park in Ventura on Thursday.

The boys were led by freshman Jake Ballantine, who finished 18th in 16:30, and Thomas Everest (22nd, 16:52). They were followed by teammates Alex Poirier (27th, 17:40), Gibson Field-Elliot (28th, 17:49), Mark Hernandez (29th, 17:49), and Sam Johnson (33rd 18:05) who all finished the season running personal bests.

"Jake had such a strong freshman year and he's only going to get better," Dons coach Olivia Perdices said. "The rest of the guys really ran for each other and kept running faster all year. I really couldn't ask any more of them. Sam Johnson is the only one senior in this group and he did a great job as a leader and making some big performance gains. Coaching these guys was so much fun this season. "

The girls were led by a personal best from freshman Hailey Zheng (21st, 20:39); sophomore Ally Garza (27th, 21:26), and freshman Sierra Clarke (29th, 21:46) followed close behind.

"This group was so coachable all year. They made some huge progressions and they're all coming back and excited to keep moving forward together," said Perdices.

