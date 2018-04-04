Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Cross Country

Jake Ballantine Leads Santa Barbara at Seaside Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 8, 2017 | 9:28 p.m.

Jake Ballantine led Santa Barbara High's cross country team with a 12th-place finish in the sophomore race at the Seaside Invitational in Ventura on Friday.

Ballantine ran the 3-mile flat course along San Buenaventura Beach in 16 minutes, 6 seconds. 

The Dons' senior boys had a strong grouping and three personal bests for team captains Thomas Everest in 45th (17:05), Alex Poirier in 68th (18:03) and Paul Apodaca in 72nd (18:10). 

"Jake always shows up and competes well and this group of senior boys really is in it to run their best for each other every day," said coach Olivia Perdices.

The Santa Barbara girls were led by junior Ally Garza in 81st (22:21). Lily Pieramici led the sophomores in 68th (22:38) and seniors Nicole Figueroa in 58th (22:36) and Margharita Ronzoni in 61st (22:39) ran well together.

"The girls are working hard and getting better together. They're doing everything we ask of them," said Perdices.

The first of three Channel League five-way meets is Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.

"The Channel League is one of the strongest around when it comes to cross country. We all look to be ready to race well at the league meets," said Perdices.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

