Jake Ballantine, Savannah Dearden Win Semana Nautica Biathlon Titles

A pair of local triathletes won the Semana Nautica 5-mile biathlon on Thursday at East Beach.
The event started with a 4-mile beach run followed by a 1-mile ocean swim.
Jake Ballantine, a nationally ranked youth triathlete and a junior distance runner for Santa Barbara High, was the overall winner in 48 minutes, 33 seconds.
Savannah Dearden was the women’s champion and fifth overall in 1 hour, 1 minute, 15 seconds, edging triathlete and open-water swimmer Heather Royer by 7 seconds.
Dearden, a biochemist, has competed on the International Triathlon circuit and won the 2016 Santa Barbara Long Course Triathlon.
Royer, a UCSB economics professor, has an impressive athletic resume that includes a Ironman Triathlon finish in 2010, and solo crossings of the English Channel in 1999 and a solo crossing of the Catalina Channel in 1998.
The men’s runner-up was Steven Hunt in 49:36 and Ryan Wenger took third in 55:56.
The Semana Nautica Sports Festival continues Saturday with the Mullen and Henzell 1-mile ocean swim, the California Beach Volleyball Association’s Santa Barbara Men’s Open volleyball tournament ant the Reg Richardson Masters Swim Meet at Los Baños del Mar pool.
Semana Nautica 5-Mile Biathlon Results
1. Jake Ballentine 48:33:00
2. Steven Hunt 49:36:00
3. Ryan Wenger 55:56:00
4. Arjun McAvoy 56:04:00
5. Savannah Dearden 1:01.15 9 (women's champion)
6. Heather Royer 1:01.22
7. Stuart Sato 1:04:39
8. Chip Blankenhorn 1:09:58
9. Todd Matson 1:16:22
10. Kelly Knowles 1:19
