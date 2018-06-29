Jake Ballantine, Savannah Dearden Win Semana Nautica Biathlon Titles

Sports

A pair of local triathletes won the Semana Nautica 5-mile biathlon on Thursday at East Beach.

The event started with a 4-mile beach run followed by a 1-mile ocean swim.

Jake Ballantine, a nationally ranked youth triathlete and a junior distance runner for Santa Barbara High, was the overall winner in 48 minutes, 33 seconds.

Savannah Dearden was the women’s champion and fifth overall in 1 hour, 1 minute, 15 seconds, edging triathlete and open-water swimmer Heather Royer by 7 seconds.

Dearden, a biochemist, has competed on the International Triathlon circuit and won the 2016 Santa Barbara Long Course Triathlon.

Royer, a UCSB economics professor, has an impressive athletic resume that includes a Ironman Triathlon finish in 2010, and solo crossings of the English Channel in 1999 and a solo crossing of the Catalina Channel in 1998.

The men’s runner-up was Steven Hunt in 49:36 and Ryan Wenger took third in 55:56.

The Semana Nautica Sports Festival continues Saturday with the Mullen and Henzell 1-mile ocean swim, the California Beach Volleyball Association’s Santa Barbara Men’s Open volleyball tournament ant the Reg Richardson Masters Swim Meet at Los Baños del Mar pool.

Semana Nautica 5-Mile Biathlon Results

1. Jake Ballentine 48:33:00

2. Steven Hunt 49:36:00

3. Ryan Wenger 55:56:00

4. Arjun McAvoy 56:04:00

5. Savannah Dearden 1:01.15 9 (women's champion)

6. Heather Royer 1:01.22

7. Stuart Sato 1:04:39

8. Chip Blankenhorn 1:09:58

9. Todd Matson 1:16:22

10. Kelly Knowles 1:19

