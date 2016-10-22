Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

Jake Ballantine Wins Freshman Title at Mt. SAC

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 22, 2016 | 7:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's Jake Ballantine won the Division 2 freshman cross country race Saturday at the 69th Mt. SAC Invitational.

Ballantine covered the hilly 2.9-mile course in 17:25.

Sophomore Ally Garza led the Dons girls in the Division 2 varsity race. She came in 46th in 22:14.

A tight pace of boys was led by junior Thomas Everest in 44th (18:10), followed by junior Mark Hernandez in 55th (18:31). The Dons placed 15th as a team.

"We had a lot of younger athletes get some solid race experience on a course that's going to come into play for them a lot as they continue in the sport," said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices.

The Dons compete at the County Championships at River Park in Lompoc on Thursday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 