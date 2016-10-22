Jake Ballantine Wins Freshman Title at Mt. SAC

Cross Country

Santa Barbara High's Jake Ballantine won the Division 2 freshman cross country race Saturday at the 69th Mt. SAC Invitational.

Ballantine covered the hilly 2.9-mile course in 17:25.

Sophomore Ally Garza led the Dons girls in the Division 2 varsity race. She came in 46th in 22:14.

A tight pace of boys was led by junior Thomas Everest in 44th (18:10), followed by junior Mark Hernandez in 55th (18:31). The Dons placed 15th as a team.

"We had a lot of younger athletes get some solid race experience on a course that's going to come into play for them a lot as they continue in the sport," said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices.

The Dons compete at the County Championships at River Park in Lompoc on Thursday.