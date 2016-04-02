Jake Dexter-Meldrum’s Solid Pitching Gets Cate Back on Winning Track

Baseball

Cate's baseball team bounced back with 5-0 win over Pahranagat Valley from Nevada on Saturday.

The victory puts Cate's record at an even 3-3.

Jack Deardorff was 2-3 at the plate with a RBI and a run scored. Patrick Armstrong had a two-run double in the second inning and Bryce Huerta went 1-3 with three stolen bases on the day.

The player of the game for the Rams was senior Jake Dexter-Meldrum, said coach Dave Soto. The right hander was nothing short of stellar on the mound, going the distance (7 innings), while scattering 4 hits, walking just one, and striking out 8.

Dexter-Meldrum got defensive support from Deardorff at shortstop and Dean Smith behind the plate.

The Rams were coming off two losses.

"What a difference five days can make," Soto said. "This was one of the best games we have played in a while and I'm proud of the way we came back after a tough time in our pervious two games."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal