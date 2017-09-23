Jake Engel’s 4 Touchdown Passes Spark Bishop Diego Past Santa Fe Christian

Football

Bishop Diego's football team showed Saturday that it can score touchdowns through the air, too.

Junior quarterback Jake Engel passed for four scores and John Harris broke off an 80-yard TD run, leading the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 top-ranked Cardinals to a 35-20 victory over San Diego Section small schools power Santa Fe Christian in Solana Beach.

The victory raises the Cardinals’ record to 5-0 and avenges a 20-0 loss to SFC last season at La Playa Stadium.

Engel showed how much he’s matured as a quarterback from last season. In the first half, he threw scoring passes of 63 yards to Isaiah Veal, 23 to Isaia Morones and 23 to Victor Sanchez, giving Bishop a 21-6 lead at halftime. Engel completed 6 of 11 passes for 186 yards.

“I don’t remember the last time we threw four touchdown passes,” coach Tom Crawford told reporters. “I do think it’s an area where we’ve improved quite a bit. It’s come primarily from the experience that both Engel and (Dave) Gladish have gotten over two years, and their confidence level.

“I think we kind of needed it today. They were really geared for trying to stop the run and, fortunately, a couple of those throws were long ones, too. It took a little pressure off the running game.”

Bishop Diego’s defense held the host Eagles to a pair of Brent Hewitt field goals in the half. Santa Fe Christian (1-3) scored its first touchdown early in the third quarter on a Joe Burich 7-yard run to make it a 21-13 game.

Bishop responded by giving the ball to Harris and, behind a key block from receiver Dylan Streett, he blasted through the defense for an 80-yard touchdown run and a 28-13 lead. He rushed for 155 yards on just 10 carries.

The Eagles stayed in striking distance on a Demetri Washington 1-yard touchdown run with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. They tried an onside kick that was recoverd by Bishop's Adrian Sorocco.

A fired-up Santa Fe Christian defense dropped Veal for a loss at midfield before Engel burned the Eagles with a 69-yard pass to Veal for a touchdown, giving the Cardinals a 35-20 advantage.

Streett intercepted a pass by SFC quarterback Demitri Washington with 1:37 left to ice the victory for Bishop.

Middle linebacker Ashton Borgeson had huge game, recording 14 tackles, forced a fumble and recorded a sack.

After four straight games on the road, the Cardinals return home for a Friday night clash with Carpinteria at La Playa Stadium.

