Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:01 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Jake Enrico Paces Dos Pueblos to Rout of Nipomo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 5, 2017 | 8:52 p.m.

Jake Enrico led four players in double figures in Dos Pueblos' 89-34 rout of Nipomo in a non-league boys basketball game on Tuesday night.

Enrico scored 19 points to pace the Chargers to their second win of the season. Jaron Rillie and Cyrus Wallace each had 15 points and Christian Hodosy added 10.

Wallace and Daniel Arzate were playing in their first game after helping the football team advance to the CIF-SS Division 10 final.

Dos Pueblos roared out to a 27-10 lead in the first quarter and took a 55-23 advantage by halftime.

DP coach Joe Zamora credited the team's defense with breaking the game open

"Jake Enrico really led us on defense tonight as he was able to create turnovers and go in transition."  Zamora said.  "Jaron and Cyrus had a good game on the perimeter. 

"I felt that our defense really set the tone for the whole game. Max Mcceney, Christian Hodosy,and Joseph Zamora kept our offense flowing. It was nice having Daniel Arzate and the energy he brings to our team."

The Chargers (2-0) host San Luis Obispo on Friday night.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 