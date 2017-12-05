Jake Enrico Paces Dos Pueblos to Rout of Nipomo

Boys Basketball

Jake Enrico led four players in double figures in Dos Pueblos' 89-34 rout of Nipomo in a non-league boys basketball game on Tuesday night.

Enrico scored 19 points to pace the Chargers to their second win of the season. Jaron Rillie and Cyrus Wallace each had 15 points and Christian Hodosy added 10.

Wallace and Daniel Arzate were playing in their first game after helping the football team advance to the CIF-SS Division 10 final.

Dos Pueblos roared out to a 27-10 lead in the first quarter and took a 55-23 advantage by halftime.

DP coach Joe Zamora credited the team's defense with breaking the game open

"Jake Enrico really led us on defense tonight as he was able to create turnovers and go in transition." Zamora said. "Jaron and Cyrus had a good game on the perimeter.

"I felt that our defense really set the tone for the whole game. Max Mcceney, Christian Hodosy,and Joseph Zamora kept our offense flowing. It was nice having Daniel Arzate and the energy he brings to our team."

The Chargers (2-0) host San Luis Obispo on Friday night.

