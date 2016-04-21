Jake Gagain’s Hot Bat Powers SBCC Past Pierce

Baseball

Jake Gagain went 4-4 with three RBIs on Thursday, sparking SBCC to an 11-8 baseball win over L.A. Pierce in Woodland Hills.

Andrew Cosgrove had two hits, including his second homer in the third inning, and the Vaqueros scored eight times in the first four innings to take an 8-5 lead. Santa Barbara won the WSC North series with the Brahmas 3-1 and evened its season record at 16-16.

First-place Cuesta (15-5) blanked Ventura to keep its two-game lead over the Vaqueros (13-7). The top two teams qualify for the Southern Cal Regional. The Vaqueros have a three-game lead in the loss column over Ventura with four to play.

Connor Clark had two doubles for SBCC and Nicolas Bereaud had an RBI triple in the fourth. The Vaqueros led 11-6 after seven innings.

Davis Messer (3-6) got the win, giving up six runs on nine hits with six strikeouts. Daniel Burrato came on with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth. The freshman left-hander from Dos Pueblos High allowed two runs to score (that were charged to Austin Blessing) and pitched two innings for his first save.

The Vaqueros will host Ventura on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be “A Tribute to Rusty Fairly” with all his former SBCC football and baseball players invited to attend free of charge.