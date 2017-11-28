Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:46 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Jake & Jones Boutique Marks Opening by Giving Back

By Jennifer Steinwurtzel for Jake & Jones | November 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Jake & Jones, a new Santa Barbara boutique at 136 E. Canon Perdido St., has announced that on the last day of every month, the store’s owners will donate a percentage of sales to a featured nonprofit.

To kick off the program and its recent opening, Jake & Jones is partnering with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA). On Nov. 30, the store will donate 15 percent of sales to CADA, with a reception to be held 5-8 p.m.

Jake & Jones recently opened next door to the former Sojourner Restaurant. Owner Jennifer Steinwurtzel named the store after her two young sons.

“As a mom, we give so much to our kids and their ever-growing world that we sometimes forget about keeping our own exciting and adventurous,” she said.

Steinwurtzel said she wanted to reenter the world of fashion, style, art and fun.

Donations from Nov. 30 sales will be used to fund CADA’s myriad programs serving youth and adults, who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

The nonprofit is home to the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center, the largest local teen substance-abuse program in the county and the only one of its kind between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

In response to local need, CADA also recently opened a new adult residential treatment program. Learn more at www.cadasb.org or www.jakeandjones.com.

— Jennifer Steinwurtzel for Jake & Jones.

 
