Jake Koeper Caps Big Day With Game-Winning Hit for Bishop Diego

Baseball

Jake Koeper hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Bishop Diego to a 5-4 baseball victory over Savanna in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs on Tuesday at Bishop.

Koeper had a big day at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

"His hitting is just getting stronger every game," coach Nick Katzenstein said. "He's had a tremendous season defensively, too — he's really just a great player with a tremendous room for growth."

His double in the sixth broke a 1-1 tie. Travis Pierce followed with a RBI single for a 3-1 Bishop lead.

Savanna answered with three runs in the top of the seventh on a three-run homer by Alejandro Saldivar to take a 4-3 lead.

The Cardinals (18-6) rallied with one out in the bottom of the seventh. They loaded the bases, scoring the tying run on a walk and tallied the game winner on Koeper’s walk-off hit.

Gabe Arteaga started on the mound for Bishop and pitched six no-hit innings. He walked three and was lifted after walking the lead-off hitter in the seventh.

"If we get in trouble, we know that there's the next guy behind us who can get the job done," Arteaga said. "We have a lot of confidence in our pitching staff."

Sophomore Hamilton Finefrock came in to finish off the game. Savanna was able to scratch out a soft single to the outfield and got another runner on base before Saldivar homered.

Finefrock retired the next three batters.

Bishop travels to Pomona for a quarterfinal game on Friday. Will Goodwin will get the start.