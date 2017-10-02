Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:27 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Jake Ramirez of Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara’s Erika Foreman Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 2, 2017 | 6:06 p.m.

Dos Pueblos quarterback Jake Ramirez and Santa Barbara High volleyball standout Erika Foreman were named the Athletes of the Week during Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press conference at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Erika Foreman, Santa Barbara High volleyball. Click to view larger
Jake Ramirez, Dos Pueblos football. Click to view larger
Ramirez led Dos Pueblos to its fifth straight football win, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for a pair in a 42-7 victory over Hueneme. He completed 11 of 14 passes for 184 yards, with no interceptions, and rushed for 66 yards on 7 carries.

Foreman sparked Santa Barbara to five-set upset of San Marcos at the Royals’ gym. She pounded 16 kills, sharing the team lead, picked up 15 digs and took San Marcos out of system with her tough serving. The result gave the Dons their first win in Channel League.

The female athletes nominated for the award included Jackie Lopez (Westmont soccer), Libby Dahlberg (Westmont volleyball), Kaela Cleary (San Marcos cross country).

The honorable mention choices for the men’s award were John Harris (Bishop Diego football), Rodney Michael (UCSB soccer), Michael Oldach (Westmont cross country), Jessie Jimenez (SBCC soccer) and Yazi Hernandez (Westmont soccer).

