Jake Ramirez’s Late-Game Heroics Power Dos Pueblos Past Camarillo

Dos Pueblos quarterback Jake Ramirez converted on a late fourth-and-9 and tossed the game winning 14-yard touchdown to Daniel Arzate with less than a minute to go to give the Chargers a huge 29-26 football upset win at Division-3 Camarillo on Friday.

Dos Pueblos' defense was at its best when it mattered the most, shutting out the Scorpions in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Will Yamasaki batted Camarillo quarterback James McNamara's final pass into the air and intercepted it to seal the victory for the Chargers. Dos Pueblos also blocked a crucial field goal.

The Chargers took a 21-12 lead into halftime after a strong first half. Ramirez connected with Michael Elbert for a 47-yard touchdown and Rob Alfaro ran one in from six yards out to provide Dos Pueblos with some early offense. Defensive end Justin Padilla returned an interception 42 yards to give the Chargers their 21 points at halftime. It's Padilla's second defensive touchdown of the season.

Camarillo came out of the locker room hot after the break, as tailback Jessie Valenzuela scored two touchdowns (of 2 and 2 yards, respectively) in the third quarter to take a 26-21 lead.

The Chargers weren't done, as Ramirez led a 56-yard drive with less than three minutes remaining that culminated in the Arzate touchdown for the go-ahead score and eventual victory.

Dos Pueblos improves to 3-1 on the season and travels north to take on San Luis Obispo next Friday.

