Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:14 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Jake Ramirez’s Late-Game Heroics Power Dos Pueblos Past Camarillo

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 15, 2017 | 11:38 p.m.

Dos Pueblos quarterback Jake Ramirez converted on a late fourth-and-9 and tossed the game winning 14-yard touchdown to Daniel Arzate with less than a minute to go to give the Chargers a huge 29-26 football upset win at Division-3 Camarillo on Friday.

Dos Pueblos' defense was at its best when it mattered the most, shutting out the Scorpions in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Will Yamasaki batted Camarillo quarterback James McNamara's final pass into the air and intercepted it to seal the victory for the Chargers. Dos Pueblos also blocked a crucial field goal.

The Chargers took a 21-12 lead into halftime after a strong first half. Ramirez connected with Michael Elbert for a 47-yard touchdown and Rob Alfaro ran one in from six yards out to provide Dos Pueblos with some early offense. Defensive end Justin Padilla returned an interception 42 yards to give the Chargers their 21 points at halftime. It's Padilla's second defensive touchdown of the season.

Camarillo came out of the locker room hot after the break, as tailback Jessie Valenzuela scored two touchdowns (of 2 and 2 yards, respectively) in the third quarter to take a 26-21 lead. 

The Chargers weren't done, as Ramirez led a 56-yard drive with less than three minutes remaining that culminated in the Arzate touchdown for the go-ahead score and eventual victory. 

Dos Pueblos improves to 3-1 on the season and travels north to take on San Luis Obispo next Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 