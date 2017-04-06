Jake Sofro Leads San Marcos to Sweep Against Simi Valley

Jake Sofro put away 19 kills and Ryan Fay added 10 to lead San Marcos to a sweep of Simi Valley in a non-league boys volleyball match on Thursday at the Thunderhut. The scores were 25-23, 25-21, 25-17.
San Marcos (8-6) returns to Channel League action next Thursday at home against Dos Pueblos.
Dos Pueblos Loses to Chaminade in Golf
The Chargers played a Soule Park in Ojai and lost a 398-428 non-league match against Chaminade.
Zach Steinberger was low man for the Chargers (7-5) with a 5-over par 77 and Joseph Pigatti shot a 78.
Chaminade's Will Draper was the match medalist with an even-par 72.
Dos Pueblos is back in Channel League action on Tuesday against Buena at Glen Annie GC.
DP Scores
Zach Steinberger 77
Joseph Pigatti 78
James Parsons 86
Tim Lam 89
Matt Pigatti 98