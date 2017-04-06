Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Jake Sofro Leads San Marcos to Sweep Against Simi Valley

By Noozhawk Staff Report | April 6, 2017 | 9:31 p.m.
Jake Sofro hits from the back row for San Marcos. He led the Royals with 19 kills. Click to view larger
Jake Sofro hits from the back row for San Marcos. He led the Royals with 19 kills. (Courtesy photo)

Jake Sofro put away 19 kills and Ryan Fay added 10 to lead San Marcos to a sweep of Simi Valley in a non-league boys volleyball match on Thursday at the Thunderhut. The scores were 25-23, 25-21, 25-17.

San Marcos (8-6) returns to Channel League action next Thursday at home against Dos Pueblos.

Dos Pueblos Loses to Chaminade in Golf

The Chargers played a Soule Park in Ojai and lost a 398-428 non-league match against Chaminade.

Zach Steinberger was low man for the Chargers (7-5) with a 5-over par 77 and Joseph Pigatti shot a 78.

Chaminade's Will Draper was the match medalist with an even-par 72.

Dos Pueblos is back in Channel League action on Tuesday against Buena at Glen Annie GC.

DP Scores
Zach Steinberger 77
Joseph Pigatti 78
James Parsons 86
Tim Lam 89
Matt Pigatti 98
 

