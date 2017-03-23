Jake Sofro Powers San Marcos Past Buena

Boys Volleyball

Jake Sofro pounded 17 kills and served a pair of aces, leading San Marcos to a 26-24, 25-12, 21-25, 25-12 Channel League boys volleyball win over Buena on Thursday at the Thunderhut.

The Royals (7-6, 2-2) started slow and had to come from behind to win the first set. They dominated sets two and three, and Coach Kyle Benskin played reserves in the third set.

Ryan Fay added 11 kills and middle Parker Bittner had six. Liam Morando had a team-best three blocks and two service aces, and Ben Beifuss and Clay Nerdin each added a pair of aces. Tanner Stevens and Braeden Lisea split time at setter.

