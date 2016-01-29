Jalama Bridge Construction Completed Ahead of Schedule

Construction of the Jalama Road bridge replacement has been completed months ahead of schedule.

The contract for the bridge replacement was awarded to Souza Construction by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors March 24, 2015, and work began April 16, 2015.

The contract allowed 240 working days to complete the project, which was accomplished in only 190 working days.

The bridge now provides the traveling public with two 12-foot lanes and two 5-foot shoulders and meets current safety standards.

The project cost $4.2 million with 88 percent of the money coming from the Federal Highway Bridge Program. The 12 percent matching funds will be provided by state and local sources.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department would like to thank local residents, cyclists, pedestrians and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during this much needed bridge replacement.

For more information please visit www.pwsb.net

— Eric Pearson is a construction section manager at the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Transportation Division.