Jalama Road Bridge to Undergo Rehabilitation; Temporary Traffic Signal to Go Up on State Route 1

By Eric Pearson for Santa Barbara County Public Works Department | May 25, 2016 | 8:55 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has awarded the construction contract for the rehabilitation of Jalama Road Bridge to R. Burke Corporation.

The project is located on Jalama Road at the intersection of State Route 1, approximately 4 miles south of Lompoc.

This project will widen and strengthen the bridge to meet current standards. The adjacent roadway will also be rehabilitated and widened to match the new bridge width.

The estimated construction cost of the project is $1.7 million. Roughly 88 percent of the cost will be funded by the Federal Highway Bridge Program. The remaining will be funded by Measure A and County Road Funds.

Construction is scheduled to begin May 31, 2016, and should be completed by March 2017, contingent upon weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances.

County Public Works Department staff will inspect and administer the construction of this project.

Construction hours are expected to occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers should be aware that a temporary traffic signal system will be in place at State Route 1 and Jalama Road.

For the safety of crew members and the motoring public, please be observant of construction area signs and be prepared to stop for red lights when traveling through the work site.

In advance, Public Works Department officials thank local residents and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during the construction of this project. 

For project information, visit the project website at www.PWSB.net or contact the Transportation Division of County Public Works at 805.739.8750.

— Eric Pearson is a construction section manager at the Transportation Division of the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

 

