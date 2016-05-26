Jamaal Wilkes Headlines Court of Champions Banquet

Basketball Hall of Famer Jamaal Wilkes, a former Santa Barbara High player who continued his career at UCLA and into the NBA, will sign his new book “Memoirs of the Original Smooth as Silk,” at the third annual Santa Barbara Basketball Court of Champions on Sunday, June 5th, at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, beginning at 6 p.m.

The event, which will benefit local youth for camps, clinics, and workshops, will honor local basketball greats and dignitaries Jeff Azain, David Bregante, Erin Buescher-Perperoglou, Eric Burkhardt, Jerry Harwin, Connor Henry, Cliff Lambert, Shantay Legans, Jo Ann Reck, Kristi Rohr-Taylor, Phil Womble and John Zant.

Santa Barbara High’s CIF-Southern Section championship boys basketball team will also be recognized.

Tickets, which must be reserved by Friday, are $60 for general admission, $30 for those 12 and under, $75 at the door, $100 for VIP pass, and $600 for a table of 10. They are available at SantaBarbarabasketball.com.

