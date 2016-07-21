James B. Reigle, 1929-2015

Posted on July 21, 2016 | 12:20 p.m.

Source: Anne Fortuna

James B. Reigle, age 85, formerly of Flint, Mich., died Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Solvang Calif.

The son of John and Wanda Reigle, Jim was born Aug. 3, 1929, in Flint.

He served his country as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Washington, D.C. and Rabat, French Morocco.

Jim was a graduate of Michigan State University and Wayne State University of Mortuary Science, and he was a former president of the Genesee County Funeral Directors. He joined his parents John and Wanda Reigle in 1955 in the operation of Reigle Funeral Home.

Throughout his life Jim enjoyed SCUBA diving, golfing, horseback riding, sailing and piloting.

He was a member of the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, Metamora Hunt Club, the Circumnavigators Club and the Presidents Club at Michigan State University.

After retiring Jim traveled extensively around the world to such destinations as Australia, New Zealand, Russia and China.

Surviving are his children, Jim (Cathie) Reigle, Anne (Jack) Fortuna, David (Janeen) Reigle, John Reigle and Sally (Tim) Paull; grandchildren, Zachary (Carolyn) Reigle, Adam (Jori) Reigle, Gwenyth (Daniel) Abbott and A.J. Reigle; great-grandchildren: Emily Abbott and Michael Reigle; and several nieces and cousins.

Reigle was preceded in death by his parents, John and Wanda Reigle; sister, Mera Letta Boomer; and aunt Charlene Browder.