Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:27 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Shaken, Not Stirred: 8 James Bond Films Picked for Free Santa Barbara Summer Movie Series

Dr. No leads off this week as Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden and UCSB’s Campbell Hall again host popular screenings

Large crowds turn out for the annual summer movie series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, as they did for the 2016 showing of Casablanca. This summer’s series will feature eight James Bond films. Click to view larger
Large crowds turn out for the annual summer movie series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, as they did for the 2016 showing of Casablanca. This summer’s series will feature eight James Bond films. (Eric Isaacs photo)
By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 2, 2017 | 9:15 p.m.

Seven is definitely the lucky number for this year’s series of free summer movies at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden: It’s the seventh year and the films feature James Bond, Agent 007 himself.

The free summer movies tradition runs through August and starts with the first film, Dr. No, on July 5 at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall and July 7 at the courthouse at 1100 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission team up to host the annual film series, and this year’s theme was picked as some lighter entertainment, said Roman Baratiak, associate director of UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Eight James Bond films have been chosen: Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Spy Who Loved Me, GoldenEye and Skyfall.

The films will be shown twice, at the courthouse Sunken Garden at 8:30 p.m. Fridays and at the Campbell Hall at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, with the exception for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which will be shown only at Campbell Hall due to an Old Spanish Days event at the courthouse.

“We love opening our backyard, literally, to the community — that is the ethos of the Office of Arts & Culture but also County Parks, which is our sister division in the county Community Services Department,” said Sarah York Rubin, executive director of the county Office of Arts & Culture.

“It’s always wonderful to watch the diverse mix of friends and family who meet to enjoy each other and a classic film in beautiful surrounds. It’s become an iconic fixture in Santa Barbara, and we are so pleased to support it.”

Sean Connery as James Bond in the 1964 hit, Goldfinger, one of the eight films selected for this year’s summer movie series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. Click to view larger
Sean Connery as James Bond in the 1964 hit, Goldfinger, one of the eight films selected for this year’s summer movie series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. (Eon Productions photo)

The summer movie series has been getting larger and larger crowds, and turnout recently has varied from 2,000 to 3,000 people, organizers say. Around noon on the day of the film, people will often set up their blankets and beach chairs on the courthouse lawn.

During this noon blanket rush, Baratiak and Rubin are out there with the rangers and volunteers to help with crowd control as the spot claiming can get competitive.

“We also have to ensure that there are clear aisles for safety and accessibility, which requires vigilance with such a high volume of people,” Rubin said.

“Everybody has been very respectful of each other and the gardens, though, which is one of the reasons we can keep hosting the series summer after summer.”

Each summer, the screenings have included DJs, costume contests, special guests, band performances, silent films and piano accompanists.

Organizers are currently in the process of planning event additions for this summer.

Noozhawk intern Julia Lee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 