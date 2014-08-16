James Caldwell of Santa Barbara

Posted on August 16, 2014 | 1:16 p.m.

Source: Ed Fuller for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors



Jim Caldwell, 2012 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 2, 2014. Many members had visited with him at the SBAOR Fiesta Party the preceding Monday, and he was at his job as manager of C-21 Butler Realty on Friday.

Jim was a generous soul — generous with his time, efforts and wisdom. In addition to his role as president, he served as a director of the SBAOR for five years. He served on seven committees, including two terms as chairman of the Government Relations Committee, where he was key in the association’s ongoing multiyear effort to reform the City of Santa Barbara Zoning Information Reports.

Reyne Stapleman, current president-elect of the association, remembers Jim as “a very thoughtful person. He was never stingy with positive feedback and genuinely cared about the association leaders and its members.”

John Nisbet, association executive during Jim’s presidency and currently area manager for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, remembers Jim as “a kind and caring man. His service as president of SBAOR was performed with integrity, professionalism and for the betterment of all REALTORS and their customers.”

“Jim was passionate about government affairs and tirelessly worked for the preservation of private property rights and freedoms,” Nisbet said. “I was privileged to serve with Jim and consider him one of the ‘Good Guys’ who gave of himself without regard to personal gain or recognition. We have lost a true friend and champion.”

To me, Jim was an inspiration. His dedication to our profession, our association, and the private property rights of the public were evident in all of his efforts. His presence will be sorely missed.

Rest in peace, Jim.