James Charles Hummel, MD, 70, of Santa Barbara, died March 22, 2019. He was born on Oct. 13, 1948.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown Chapel.
Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.
