Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Friday, February 15 , 2019, 4:29 pm | Mostly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

James Clear, Expert on Forming and Breaking Habits, Joins BigSpeak Bureau

By Jessica Welch for BigSpeak | February 15, 2019 | 2:10 p.m.

James Clear, habits expert and New York Times bestselling author of Atomic Habits, is BigSpeak’s newest exclusive speaker. Clear has dedicated his life to finding ways to help people live better.
 
All of his research has led him to create the science of habit forming and breaking and using habits to their greatest potential. He founded The Habits Academy, which focuses on training oneself to take small actions that will have large impacts on how successful you are in life.

His bestselling book Atomic Habits helps readers create systems where “good habits emerge naturally, and unwanted habits fade away.”

Atomic Habits has sold some 300,000 copies in the first three months, ranks on The New York Times list at No. 2 in Business and No. 5 in Advice/How-To. The book has made The New York Times bestseller’s list every month since its launch.

Atomic Habits was also a finalist for Goodreads’ Best Nonfiction Book of the Year.

Clear doesn’t merely report the research of others. He tries out the concepts for himself as he experiments with building better habits as an entrepreneur, writer and weightlifter.

His talks end up being one-part storytelling, one-part academic research, and one-part personal experiment, forming a blend of inspirational stories, academic science, and hard-earned wisdom.

Clear’s thought leadership regularly appears in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Medium, and Time, and he is a regular guest for CBS This Morning. He helps millions of visitors each month via his website and some 450,000 subscribers throught his email newsletter.

He is a regular speaker at Fortune 500 companies and his work has been used by teams in the NFL, NBA and MLB. Through his online course, The Habits Academy, Clear has taught some 10,000 leaders, managers, coaches and teachers how to improve.

In his keynote, Atomic Habits: How to Get 1% Better Everyday, Clear expands on the principles that propel successful habit forming.

The natural impulse is to attempt big steps to improve. However, taking big steps often results in failure or only temporary gains. People rarely see the permanent results they want. The key to successful change is in small habits.

Clear focuses on the science of small habits, how they work, and how their effects compound and multiply over time.

Through research and personal stories, audiences will be entertained and come away with practical strategies they can apply in their personal and professional lives.

BigSpeak is a full-service speakers bureau in Santa Barbara, that serves 68 percent of the global Fortune 1000. BigSpeak’s keynote speakers range from people business to world-class athletes, best-selling authors, award-winning entertainers and global icons.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 