James Clear, Expert on Forming and Breaking Habits, Joins BigSpeak Bureau

James Clear, habits expert and New York Times bestselling author of Atomic Habits, is BigSpeak’s newest exclusive speaker. Clear has dedicated his life to finding ways to help people live better.



All of his research has led him to create the science of habit forming and breaking and using habits to their greatest potential. He founded The Habits Academy, which focuses on training oneself to take small actions that will have large impacts on how successful you are in life.

His bestselling book Atomic Habits helps readers create systems where “good habits emerge naturally, and unwanted habits fade away.”

Atomic Habits has sold some 300,000 copies in the first three months, ranks on The New York Times list at No. 2 in Business and No. 5 in Advice/How-To. The book has made The New York Times bestseller’s list every month since its launch.

Atomic Habits was also a finalist for Goodreads’ Best Nonfiction Book of the Year.

Clear doesn’t merely report the research of others. He tries out the concepts for himself as he experiments with building better habits as an entrepreneur, writer and weightlifter.

His talks end up being one-part storytelling, one-part academic research, and one-part personal experiment, forming a blend of inspirational stories, academic science, and hard-earned wisdom.

Clear’s thought leadership regularly appears in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Medium, and Time, and he is a regular guest for CBS This Morning. He helps millions of visitors each month via his website and some 450,000 subscribers throught his email newsletter.

He is a regular speaker at Fortune 500 companies and his work has been used by teams in the NFL, NBA and MLB. Through his online course, The Habits Academy, Clear has taught some 10,000 leaders, managers, coaches and teachers how to improve.

In his keynote, Atomic Habits: How to Get 1% Better Everyday, Clear expands on the principles that propel successful habit forming.

The natural impulse is to attempt big steps to improve. However, taking big steps often results in failure or only temporary gains. People rarely see the permanent results they want. The key to successful change is in small habits.

Clear focuses on the science of small habits, how they work, and how their effects compound and multiply over time.

Through research and personal stories, audiences will be entertained and come away with practical strategies they can apply in their personal and professional lives.

