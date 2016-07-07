James Del Rio of Santa Maria, 1946-2016

Posted on July 7, 2016 | 12:32 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

James Del Rio passed away June 28, 2016, in Santa Maria at the age of 70.

He was born in Paso Robles, Calif., March 11, 1946, and graduated from Paso Robles High School.

James is survived by his two daughters, Donna and Teresa Del Rio; four grandsons, Aaron Caban, Evan Hall, Derek Hall and Tristian Squires; four brothers, Luis, George, David and Ernie Del Rio; and sister, Loretta Del Rio.

Jim will be greatly missed, always loved and never forgotten.

His last wishes were to be cremated and to have a celebration of life held by family and friends on a later date.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.