James Hammock Joins Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Board

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has announced the addition of James Hammock to its Board of Trustees.

Hammock brings to the Land Trust experience in real-estate valuation and complex real-estate transactions, following a 40-year career as senior partner with Santa Barbara-based appraisal firm Hammock, Arnold, Smith and Company.

His work in the last 20 years has included the valuation of ranches and properties throughout the county that are now protected by Land Trust conservation easements.

“Jim's unparalleled knowledge of Santa Barbara County real estate, long-standing interest in conservation and esteem with which he is held in the community bring invaluable resources to the Land Trust as it continues its core mission of preserving our natural lands and agricultural heritage,” Greg Parker, president, Land Trust Board of Trustees.

Hammock and his wife Lisa were active in the Land Trust’s successful effort to purchase the Arroyo Hondo Preserve in 2001 and have been docent volunteers the past 16 years.

Between them, they have donated more than 2,000 volunteer hours to Arroyo Hondo, including the Land Trust’s Environmental Education program for local school groups.

An active community member, Hammock recently retired from the board of the Santa Barbara Humane Society after 29 years and was an active member of the Foundation for Girsh Park, playing a key role in the $6 million Fields Forever capital campaign.

The Land Trust has also added three business and community leaders to standing committees:

Joseph Audelo, first vice president and business relationship manager at Heritage Oaks Bank, joins the land committee.

Anne Dewey, retired director of development at Lotusland, joins the development committee.

Henry Glasheen, vice president at Charles Schwab & Co., joins the development and finance committees.

For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.

— Carrie Mullen for Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.