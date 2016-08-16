James ‘Jim’ Ellsworth Bean, 1930-2016

Posted on August 16, 2016 | 12:29 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

James “Jim” Ellsworth Bean, 85, passed away peacefully at home Aug. 7, 2016.

Jim was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Lompoc to Edith Raft Bean and John A. Bean.

Jim enjoyed motorcycle riding, and his favorite pastime was racing motorcycles at the Santa Maria Airport in the 1950s. He also enjoyed target shooting and was a proud member of the NRA for 35 years, even making his own bullets.

Jim enjoyed racing slot cars on the track he made in his garage, and he enjoyed working on classic cars and Volkswagens and was always willing to help family with their cars.

He also was a big Dodgers and NASCAR fan.

Jim enjoyed dancing, especially to the song “The Cisco Kid,” and having a great time.

He took high pride in his family, especially his grandson James Dean Bacon.

Jim attended Ballard School in Santa Ynez, and he graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1948. He was a member of the FFA.

He enjoyed barbecuing for family and friends and baking his famous bread pudding, killer pizzas and homemade bread.

Jim and Mary frequently enjoyed going to the beach and taking their daughter, Joanna, to Disneyland every summer. Jim and Mary loved taking their boat out to go water skiing with the family at Lake Nacimiento.

Jim worked for Douglas / Conoco for 55 years as a truck driver before becoming a Diesel Mechanic and retiring at the age of 75.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Cordero Bean; daughter, Joanna Bean Bacon, and her husband Gerry; grandson, James Dean Bacon; step-daughter Mavi Alulquoy; siblings Jerry Bean and Madelyn Bean Hughes; and god-daughter Angela Mandujano, her husband, Ramon, and their children Brianna, Marissa and Ramon III. He is also survived by Raymond and Mary Maher and their children Victoria, Dylan, Miranda.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edith Bean; brother, Jack Bean; two baby angels Vanessa and Vincent Teniente Mandujano; and extended families Teniente, Castillo and Hunt. He leaves behind great times, great memories.

Jim will be very much missed by all who knew him and the kind heart he had.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel with a reception to follow at the Santa Maria Eagles Hall, 668 S. College Drive.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.