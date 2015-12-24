James “Jim” Pahler of Santa Barbara, 1918-2015

Posted on December 24, 2015 | 8:30 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

James J. Pahler. passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 18, 2015, at the age of 97.

Jim was born Feb. 13, 1918, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the second child of four born to Frank and Gertrude Pahler.

Jim enlisted in the Marines in 1941 and was active during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1945 with the rank of master sergeant.

While in the Marines, he was sent to Goleta, California, with the Fourth Marine Aircraft Wing. He fell in love with Santa Barbara and eventually moved there with his young family.

While living in Santa Barbara, Jim and his brother, Fran, created Pahler Bros. Construction. They built many beautiful custom homes in Santa Barbara and the surrounding area.

Jim enjoyed flying his airplane all over the U.S. and Mexico. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, a great-grandchild and the love of his life, Norma, his wife of 68 years.

He is survived by his children: Norma Lenihan (Robert), Judy Borgatello (Mario), James Michael Pahler (Paulette), Patricia Valdivia (Richard), Deborah Schmidt (Tim), Mary Scholl (Kenneth), and Steve Pahler (Lisa); as well as 20 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2015 at the Welch­-Ryce­-Haider downtown chapel.

A rosary will be held at the chapel at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015, at St. Barbara’s Parish at the Old Mission.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.