James Kyriaco Declares His Candidacy for Goleta Council Seat

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 20, 2018 | 10:06 p.m.
James Kyriaco, a former Santa Barbara political consultant who built a second career as a Goleta community activist, has formally declared his candidacy for the Goleta City Council.

Kyriaco is a member of Goleta’s Public Engagement Commission, and is the former executive director of the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

In the 2000s, Kyriaco ran successful political campaigns for Santa Barbara City Council members Roger Horton and Brian Barnwell.

In the last decade, Kyriaco has taken an interest in the city of Goleta and its direction, amid rapid development on the north end of the city. 

“I’m honored to have the support of so many local leaders who share my values, and support my vision for Goleta as a shining, sustainable city that lives within its resources." Kyriaco said. 

He also served as a member of the County Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee, past board president of the Santa Barbara Family Care Center, and a board member of the Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County and the Community Action Commission.

“I’m running to keep Goleta the good land for all of us.” Kyriaco said previously. “I want to apply my many years of experience as a nonprofit director, community volunteer and political consultant to carefully manage future growth. I’m committed to unifying Goleta residents around a vision for a shining, sustainable city that provides for the needs of residents.”

Kyriaco is running for one of two open seats on the council. Longtime Councilman Roger Aceves, a retired police detective for the city of Santa Barbara, is running for re-election. 

Kyriaco has received endorsements from a variety of elected officials, including Goleta’s founding mayor, Margaret Connell; current Mayor Paula Perotte, council members Kyle Richards and Stuart Kasdin, state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and county supervisors Joan Hartmann, Janet Wolf and Das Williams.

Kyriaco will hold a special kickoff event for his campaign at noon Tuesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

