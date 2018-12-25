James Kyriaco to Push Childcare, Jobs and Transportation Solutions on the Goleta City Council

Longtime political consultant and policy wonk is newest member of the council

Longtime political consultant and policy wonk James Kyriaco is the newest member of the Goleta City Council.

Kyriaco, 45, cakewalked to a seat on the City Council in November, with little fanfare or notice. He ran essentially unopposed.

He and longtime councilman Roger Aceves were the only two people who ran for two open seats on the council.

Kyriaco joins Aceves, Kyle Richards, Stuart Kasdin and Mayor Paula Perotte as members of the council. And even though the Santa Barbara High School graduate is new to the panel, he has a long history of political involvement and engagement.

In the early 2000s, he ran the political campaigns of Santa Barbara City councilmen Roger Horton and Brian Barnwell, and Goleta council members Ed Easton and Margaret Connell. He also ran Monique Limon's candidacy for Santa Barbara Unified School District board of education.

Prior to serving as a paid consultant for those candidates, he volunteered on the county supervisorial campaigns of Susan Rose, Janet Wolf, Gail Marshall and Bill Wallace.

Now he has decided to step from the background into the spotlight, smack dab in the Good Land.

"We need to preserve what's good about Goleta so we can continue to have it all and still have that small town feel," Kyriaco told Noozhawk.

Kyriaco said Goleta has as much to offer as Santa Barbara, if not more. From "world class-resorts" and tech employers to strong neighborhoods and swaths of open space, Goleta has many desirable qualities.

Kyriaco said he wants to focus on regional transportation, workforce housing and childcare options for families.

Childcare, he said, will be among his first priorities. He admits that he doesn't have the solutions right now, but wants to attack this issue from the financing side, to see if there's a way to work with the county and state to give employees a stipend or some kind of payment to help offset private childcare costs.

"We need affordable, accessible childcare," Kyriaco said. "For many families, childcare costs are their largest expense after their housing costs."

Kyriaco himself grew up the child of a single-mom, and spent many afternoons at home or at the Westside Boys & Girls Club.

In fact, it was a club trip that first sparked his interest in politics. The Westside Boys & Girls Club took a field trip to East Beach to see vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro in 1984.

Kyriaco was fired up by the rally, political signs and energy. The kids at the club had to go home before Ferraro arrived, but the event made a lasting impact on him nonetheless.

His mom was a renter, and the two moved frequently, a fact that Kyriaco said helped him get an appreciation of the world.

"It taught me early to see that there's more than one side to view things," Kyriaco said. "You develop lots of appreciation for different kinds of people."

Kyriaco moved to Goleta about 10 years ago with his wife, Angie. The two live in Sumida Gardens.

Kyriaco quickly got involved in the community, taking a job as the executive director of the Goleta Valley Historical Society, where he worked at Stow House.

"Who couldn't fall in love with Goleta going to work there every day?" Kyriaco said.

Kyriaco also said he wants to work with business leaders to make Goleta more business friendly. Goleta has great tech companies, he said, and the city should welcome them.

He wants the city to improve its relationship with the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to promote businesses and tourism.

"I really just want to solve problems," he said.

The Chamber's biggest supporter on the Council, Aceves, has a long history with Kyriaco.

"I have known James for over 15 years, in fact his mother was two years ahead of me at Santa Barbara High School," Aceves said. "James knows the issues coming before the city and has shown that he comes to the meetings prepared. I look forward working closely with him as we move forward."

Kyriaco's mentor, former Santa Barbara councilman Horton, is looking forward to seeing what Kyriaco can do on the council.

"He is really a deeply committed guy," Horton said. "His commitment to doing the best job for people is deeply ingrained, and that can only mean good things for the people of Goleta. I have every confidence that he will do a fantasitic job."

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .