James L. ‘Bud’ Harvey of Santa Barbara, 1926-2015

Posted on September 26, 2015 | 8:55 a.m.

Source: Vickie Harvey

James L. "Bud" Harvey of Santa Barbara passed away on Sept. 23, 2015.

Bud was born on June 10, 1926, and raised in Paris, Texas, along with three sisters.

He left Paris to join the U.S. Navy during World War II, assigned to the Navy’s Armed Guard service. He served out the war as a gunner’s mate on a civilian tanker, running fuel oil from a refinery in Aruba to the South Pacific.

After the war, Bud settled in Santa Barbara, starting work in the production department of the Santa Barbara News-Press. He had a nearly 40 year career with the News-Press, with most of that being the manager of the printing plate department.

In 1950, Bud married Jerry Fraas, and they raised a twin son and daughter, David and Deborah.

It is said there are two types of people: those who live to work and those who work to live. Bud was the latter. He worked hard but played harder.

Bud and Jerry loved camping, and when Bud caught the waterskiing bug, things really took off on the outdoor life. During the late 1950s and early 1960s, Bud could be found at “ski beach” at the foot of State Street whenever he was not working.

Later it became Lake Nacimiento where he indulged his passion, always as a family affair.

Bud loved boats and just about everything connected with the ocean, and made countless trips to the Channel Islands, diving for abalone and lobster with his son, on the boat they built together.

Another of his passions was shotgun clays shooting. He was introduced to it during the early 1950s, when he was helping his father-in-law manage the old Federated Sportsmen shooting range on Cathedral Oaks Road. He was a competition trap shooter for many years.

Motorcycles were a fixture in Bud’s life. When he was not commuting to work on a motorcycle he might be heading across the continent with Jerry on the back or trail riding in the mountains on a dirt bike.

Off-road riding led to the need for an RV, which turned into its own passion. Bud and Jerry traveled thousands of miles with their fifth-wheel trailer, frequently with the distinctive towed-in-tandem motorcycle trailer coupled behind — a setup that required Bud to get a Class A truck license.

Bud was 88 when he got off his motorcycle for the last time.

After Bud retired, he took up golf and joined the Elks Club. He became very involved in the Elks Golf Club and made many great and lasting friends along the way.

Bud lived a very full, rich and active life. He was a genuinely honest and caring man who will be missed by all who knew him. And oh how he loved his home-made ice cream.

Bud is survived by his wife of 65 years, two children, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two sisters.

There will be no services.

Bud will be returned to the ocean he so loved.