James Lee Campbell, 1935-2018

Posted on October 8, 2018 | 1:46 p.m.

Source: Jennifer Regas

James Lee Campbell, Oct. 11, 1935-Oct. 5, 2018, was the loving son of Del Campbell and Audrey Campbell-Fike.

He is survived by his children Mark Campbell of North Carolina, Kellilee Dwulat of Ohio, Craig Campbell of Kentucky and Carrie Jo Lawson of Ohio; 12 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and siblings Richard (Gail) Campbell, Nancy (Con) McNulty, Carol (Ed) Olbrys and Barb (Jim) Gilbert.

He was uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Jim Campbell was from Lakewood, Ohio, and in the first graduation class of St. Edward High School in 1953.

He was a graduate of Ringling School of Art & Design in Sarasota, Fla., and received a masters of fine arts degree at the University of Tampa. He was also known as a “starving artist” with more than 40 years experience.

In his earlier years, he managed a bank and was a TV producer in Las Vegas, Nev. He was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, earning more than 20 medals, including three Purple Hearts. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

He will be truly missed by all including his Floridian friends

— Jennifer Regas