James Lin Joins Union Bank Residential Lending Team

Union Bank announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, that James Lin has joined its residential lending team as a mortgage consultant in Santa Barbara and Port Hueneme.

Lin is responsible for assisting clients with their home mortgage needs in the Santa Barbara, Port Hueneme and Mesa communities.

The Union Bank residential lending group originates mortgage options to answer a variety of consumer financing needs.

Lin reports to managing director and regional sales manager Rhys Morris.

“We are pleased to have James join our organization, as he brings a strong customer service focus that will help us serve the needs of our clients looking for a home loan in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties,” said Morris. “His commitment to building client relationships will be instrumental to help drive the overall growth of the Union Bank residential lending group."

Prior to joining Union Bank, Lin served as a mortgage consultant with Wells Fargo home mortgage.

Lin holds a bachelor’s degree from University of California, Los Angeles, and is fluent in Mandarin and Taiwanese.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant at Union Bank.