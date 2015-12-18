Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

James Lin Joins Union Bank Residential Lending Team

By Suzanne Crosina-Sahm for Union Bank | December 18, 2015 | 12:40 p.m.

James Lin

Union Bank announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, that James Lin has joined its residential lending team as a mortgage consultant in Santa Barbara and Port Hueneme.  

Lin is responsible for assisting clients with their home mortgage needs in the Santa Barbara, Port Hueneme and Mesa communities.  

The Union Bank residential lending group originates mortgage options to answer a variety of consumer financing needs.  

Lin reports to managing director and regional sales manager Rhys Morris.

“We are pleased to have James join our organization, as he brings a strong customer service focus that will help us serve the needs of our clients looking for a home loan in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties,” said Morris. “His commitment to building client relationships will be instrumental to help drive the overall growth of the Union Bank residential lending group."

Prior to joining Union Bank, Lin served as a mortgage consultant with Wells Fargo home mortgage.  

Lin holds a bachelor’s degree from University of California, Los Angeles, and is fluent in Mandarin and Taiwanese.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant at Union Bank

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 