James Lokey Appointed to Community West Bancshares Board of Directors

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Community West Bank | June 30, 2015 | 4:33 p.m.

Community West Bancshares, the parent company of Community West Bank, announced Tuesday that James Lokey has been appointed to its Board of Directors and to the Board of Directors of Community West Bank, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary.

“James is exceedingly well known and highly respected,” said William Peeples, chairman of the board. “He will be a tremendous asset to our board as we continue our expansion into the San Luis Obispo County community. We look forward to the addition of his valuable insight and experience.”

Lokey has more than 42 years of bank management experience, including chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Mission Community Bancorp (2010-14); president of Rabobank, N.A. (2007-09); president and chief executive officer of Mid-State Bank & Trust (2000-07); president and chief executive officer of Downey Savings (1997-98); executive vice president of First Interstate Bank/Wells Fargo Bank (1973-96) and past chairman of California Bankers Association.

He has significant ties in the communities of the Central Coast, including serving as a member of the President’s Cabinet at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo; a director of Cal Poly Corporation and chairman of its investment committee; and director of French Hospital Medical Center.

Since retiring in 2014, Lokey has been active as a consultant and featured speaker regarding director education, enterprise risk management and mergers and acquisitions.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Community West Bank.

