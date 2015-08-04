James Lowell Van Wagoner of Santa Barbara, 1926-2015

Posted on August 4, 2015 | 12:51 p.m.

Source: Lisa Darby

James Lowell Van Wagoner passed away peacefully on July 22, 2015, surrounded by family, at Casa Los Padres, where he was lovingly taken care of for the last two months of his life.

JIm was born Nov. 5, 1926, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Murray D. Van Wagoner and Maxine Kelly Van Wagoner.

He was privileged to attend Stewart School for children of professors at the University of Utah or children living in close proximity to the university. He then attended East High School, followed by the University of Utah, where he earned his B.A.

His education was interrupted in 1946, when he served in the U.S. Army as chief clerk typist for General Hodge from April 1946 to April 1947. He was able to visit his missionary relatives, the Underwoods, with the general and his entourage.

After completing his B.A. degree, he went on to receive an M.A. from the University of Utah. Shortly thereafter he married and started his teaching career and family in California.

He taught English at Redondo Union High School, becoming vice principal under Principal L’Cena Rice. He became director of curriculum for the district and eventually assistant superintendent.

All told, he was with the Redondo Union High School District for 32 years. During this time, he co-wrote a script for the TV series “Bonanza” with his friend and fellow teacher, Jack McClain. The episode was directed by a very young Robert Altman and selected to be shown at the Seattle World’s Fair.

Throughout his life, he wrote poetry and short stories, some of which were published.

In 1984, Jim and his second wife, Joyce, moved from Palos Verdes to Santa Barbara where he continued to write. They enjoyed a long, happy, retirement full of reading, traveling, movies, music, and enjoying their extended family.

A literary talent, insightful poet, script and short story writer, and exceptional English teacher, Jim has left a legacy of excellent teaching and writing. His example has led students to achieve their goals as poets and writers, and for all who knew him: a desire to explore the writings of the greats.

He was pre-deceased by his parents and brother, Tom Van Wagoner, and first wife Jacqueline Moore; and niece Tina Van Wagoner

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce; his sons, Ripley Van Wagoner (Hiromi), Chris Van Wagoner (Cathy) and daughter, Carol Brown (Barry), and his step-children, Victoria Kunzel (Charles), Lisa Darby (John) and Robert Watson. Other survivors include his sister-in-law, Carol Van Wagoner; his niece, Victoria Moran; his nephew, Steven Van Wagoner; and grandchildren, Jackie, Grant, Jamie, Nick; and two great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Assisted Hospice Care of Santa Barbara, whose employees lovingly helped Joyce attend him at home for over a year and until his passing.