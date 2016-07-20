Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Posted on July 20, 2016 | 3:47 p.m.

James Marlo Jr., 1929-2016

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

James Marlo Jr.

Loving husband, father and grandfather James Marlo Jr. passed away July 12, 2016. He was born Jan. 6, 1929.

He leaves behind his widow, Josephine Marlo, 4 children and 23 grandchildren.

A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. July 26, 2016, at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria.

At 10:30 a.m. July 27, a mass will be held at St. Louis de Montfort, 1190 E. Clark Ave. in Santa Maria, and interment will take place at 2 p.m. July 28 at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. in Arvin, Calif.

 

