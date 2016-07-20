James Marlo Jr., 1929-2016

Loving husband, father and grandfather James Marlo Jr. passed away July 12, 2016. He was born Jan. 6, 1929.
He leaves behind his widow, Josephine Marlo, 4 children and 23 grandchildren.
A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. July 26, 2016, at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria.
At 10:30 a.m. July 27, a mass will be held at St. Louis de Montfort, 1190 E. Clark Ave. in Santa Maria, and interment will take place at 2 p.m. July 28 at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. in Arvin, Calif.