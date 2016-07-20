James Marlo Jr., 1929-2016

Posted on July 20, 2016 | 3:47 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Loving husband, father and grandfather James Marlo Jr. passed away July 12, 2016. He was born Jan. 6, 1929.

He leaves behind his widow, Josephine Marlo, 4 children and 23 grandchildren.

A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. July 26, 2016, at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria.

At 10:30 a.m. July 27, a mass will be held at St. Louis de Montfort, 1190 E. Clark Ave. in Santa Maria, and interment will take place at 2 p.m. July 28 at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. in Arvin, Calif.