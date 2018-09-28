James Oriskovich Leads San Marcos Water Polo Into Villa Park Semifinals

Water Polo

San Marcos advanced to the semifinals of the Villa Park Water Polo Tournament with an 11-6 victory over defending CIF-SS Division 3 champion La Serna on Friday.

Center James Oriskovich scored four goals and Kellen Radtkey tallied three for the Royals, who play Righetti in the semifinals on Saturday morning.

Peter Frisell broke a 3-3 tied in the second period to put San Marcos ahead for good.

Oriskovich scored two goals and Trevor Ricci added one in the third period, and the Royals' defense shut out La Serna in the period, to take a 7-3 lead.

"James Oriskovich did an excellent job opening up our shooters on the perimeter by forcing La Serna defenders to double and triple team him," said San Marcos coach Peera Sukavivatanachai. "Kellen Radtkey and Liam McCarthy stepped up their defensive game against their super strong center, containing him down to only two goals."

The Royals had lost to La Serna, 16-10, a few weeks ago at the Santa Barbara Invitational.

"To come back tonight and beat them 11-6 is a tremendous accomplishment by the team, and I am extremely proud of their improvements within the season," said Sukavivatanachai.



