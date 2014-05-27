Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Posted on May 27, 2014 | 5:03 p.m.

James Painter Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1958-2014

Source: Helen Park

A few of us lost a great friend on April 17, 2014.

James Painter Jr.

James "Jim" Olin Painter Jr. was born in Riverside, Calif., on March 3, 1958.

Having been born to a military family, he's lived in many different places growing up and eventually made Santa Barbara his permanent nest in his adult life.

Jim was an electrical engineer and has worked with local companies such as Circon Corp., ComputerMotion, Intuitive Surgical and, most recently, L-3 MariPro.

Jim was a Marine, Search and Rescue volunteer, amateur HAM radio operator, among many other things. He loved drawing, traveling, cycling, gardening, improving efficiency on everyday items, and taking Lucas to the beach. He enjoyed building floats for Summer Solstice Parades; diving off the Channel Islands for fresh scallops; following along the courses for Tour de France and Amgen Tour of California. Some of his favorite places in the world were Thailand, Straßburg during Christmas time, Lake Tahoe and 29 Palms Joshua Tree National Park.

Jim was a kind, generous, loving man who loved living his life. He gave unselfishly to those who were close to him. He will be forever missed.

Jim now rests in peace at the Riverside National Cemetery.

 

