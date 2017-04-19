James Patrick DeLarvin of Santa Barbara, 1970-2017

Posted on April 19, 2017 | 11:52 a.m.

James Patrick DeLarvin passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Santa Barbara on April 8, 2017, at the age of 46 after a lengthy battle with head and neck cancer.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1970, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to the late Clark and Jimmie Lou Delarvin.

In 2010, he had reconnected with his old friend Deborah Bauer, who was by his side as his helpmate, companion and support during this struggle.

Until the very end, he was optimistic about the future and was pursuing a degree in psychology at Santa Barbara City College with the anticipation of transferring to a four-year university.

His friends and family will remember him for his wonderful cooking into which he poured his heart. He shared this talent with others as an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5300 in Goleta.

He is survived by his brother Scott and sister DeeAnn along with many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who cared for him.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Arrangements are being handled by Welch-Ryce-Haider.