Posted on April 25, 2017 | 11:24 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

James Patrick DeLarvin, 46, of Santa Barbara, died April 8, 2017. He was born Nov. 14, 1970,

Memorial rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel, 450 Ward Drive. Memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at St. Raphael's Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

Donations can be made to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.