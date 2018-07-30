James Robert Dennis, of Santa Barbara, 1936-2018

Posted on July 30, 2018 | 5:11 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

James Robert Dennis (Jim), 82, passed on Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Santa Barbara, CA. Jim was born on June 24, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa.

From 1954-75, he selflessly served in the U.S. Army for two years as part of the Joint Army in South Korea, Germany, and two tours in Vietnam.

Afterward, his career in hospitality was spent as the general manager of Corpus Cristi Country Club in Texas, the Marriott in Palm Springs, and the J.K. Frimples Restaurant in Santa Barbara.

In retirement, Jim enjoyed bike riding and volunteering with the Santa Barbara Veterans Association.

Jim was a kind, gentle and generous soul who loved and proudly devoted his life to serving God, his country, his family and to those around him.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Lan; son, James; daughter, Jean; five grandchildren, Sonja, James, Matthew, Miranda and James; sister, Sandra Lobato; nieces, Alex, Theresa, Monica and Wanda; nephews, Robert and Kendrick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. Burial will take place immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.