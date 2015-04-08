James Schooter of Goleta, 1934-2015

Posted on April 8, 2015 | 11:15 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

James "Jim" Horace Schooter, 80, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Easter morning, April 5, 2015.

Jim was born Sept. 25, 1934, in Rochester, N.Y., the son of James Jerome and Mary Agnes Schooter. He began attending the all‐boys Saint Mary’s Seminary and continued on to Glenclyffe Seminary from 1952 to 1955 to pursue his passion for Capuchin Franciscan and his studies in religion and philosophy.

He joined the United States Air Force and served as an Airman Second Class from May 1, 1956, through April 30, 1960.

He met the love of his life, Lynne Schultz, at a dance club for Christian singles in Orlando, Fla., and they married on March 30, 1959. The newlyweds were stationed in Albuquerque, N.M. After Jim completed his time in the Air Force, he accepted a job with IBM as a field engineer in Goleta, Calif.

Soon Jim and Lynne settled into life in their new home in Goleta and began raising their family. They were devoted members of Saint Raphael’s Church. Jim shared his love of the Lord by teaching CCD classes at the church and sang in the choir for many years. Jim was a fourth-degree Knights of Columbus Honorary Life Member. An avid amateur ham radio operator with the call sign WA6SJC, Jim always had an ear to the ground and knew everything that was going on in his neighborhood. Jim also served as volunteer at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

After Jim’s retirement from IBM in 1988, Jim and Lynne enjoyed traveling around the United States in their RV, visiting friends and family and enjoying the outdoor lifestyle.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by many friends and family, including his wife, Lynne; his children, Denis, Pat (PJ) and Brian (Quynh); and grandchildren, Travis (Tabatha), Tyler, Brittany, Katie and Shane. He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Harry and Maureen (Ron).

On Thursday, April 9 at Welch‐Ryce‐Haider Goleta, there will be a vigil at 2 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 3 p.m. The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 10 at Saint Raphael’s Church in Goleta.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.