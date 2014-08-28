James Shook of Sana Barbara, 1929-2014

Posted on August 28, 2014 | 4:13 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

James "Jim" Shook, 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer on Aug. 24, 2014, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Shook; sister Patricia Wilson and brother-in-law Robert Wilson; children Ken (and Michelle) Shook of Tujunga, Calif., Stephanie (and Richard) Lampke of McMinnville, Ore., and Denise (and Paul) Terrio of Champaign, Ill.; grandchildren Katie (and Santiago) Figueroa, Joshua (and Rebecca) Terrio, Nicholas Lampke (betrothed Nina Hansen), Kelli (and Steve) Frketich, Jerome Terrio, Crystal (and Julian) Miranda, Chelsea (and Robert) Anderson and Heather Shook; and great-grandchildren Adan Figueroa, Jiraiya Miranda, Amelia Frketich, Eloise Frketich, Natalia Figueroa, Evan Terrio and two more on the way.

Born to Frank and Viola Shook on Oct. 28, 1929, in Moline, Kan., Jim Shook graduated from Barstow High School in 1947. He earned a bachelor's degree in education from UCSB in 1953.

Jim married Ruth Stickney shortly after graduation and went into service in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. Jim then started his 30-year career with Santa Barbara elementary schools.

He was a founding member of Oaks Bible Church and donated his time for many years to the Gideons.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening and traveling. His generosity was demonstrated by the fruits and vegetables, time and energy he shared with family, friends and neighbors. He's famous for his vegetable soup.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 6 at Oaks Bible Church, 560 N. La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serenity House (Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care), 512 E. Guitierrez St., Suite A, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (www.vnhcsb.org); or Oaks Bible Church, 560 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.