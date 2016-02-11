James Struthers Dixon 1932-2016

Posted on February 11, 2016 | 10:52 a.m.

Source: Dixon Family

Jim Dixon, long time owner of Tri-County Produce in Santa Barbara with his son John, was welcomed into the joys of heaven on Feb. 5.

He was 83.

A Canadian by birth, Jim, was reared on a 640-acre farm in the province of Ontario, near the town of Simcoe, where he was born in 1932.

In 1962 he immigrated with his former wife, Joan and their four young children, Cynthia, Sherry, Michael and John. Jim was very proud to become an American Citizen in 2003.

He went to work for Lee Brothers Stores and the Green Grocer in the Bay Area and established a reputation for excellence and leadership in the industry.

A sought-after produce manager, Jim moved to Santa Barbara in 1969 to work for Peter Jordano.

He worked 18 years for Jordano’s as the company grew. He was the head Produce Buyer and also managed the produce foods division.

He later purchased Tri-County Produce in 1985, which was a life long dream.

He shared the ownership and operation of the produce business with his youngest son John, who will continue on with the successful operations of Tri-County Produce.

Jim and Joan divorced and he later married Barbara adding her two children to the family.

Jim loved his family, the produce business, hunting, ballroom dancing, ice hockey, and his Crystal Cruises all over the world with Barbara.

He and Barbara served two terms as the Co-Presidents of La Estrella Formal Dinner Dance Club located in Ventura.

Together they shared six children, eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren, and many friends in the business and dancing communities of Santa Barbara, including his best friend Roke Fukumura.

A recent cardiac episode in November and complications after surgery led to an extended stay at Santa Barbara Serenity House where Jim continued to display incredible fighting spirits.

He received excellent compassionate care before peacefully passing away.

A celebration of Jim’s life will held on March 5 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara 21 East Constance Avenue. Public invited. A reception will follow.

Please visit www.dixonmemories.com for further memories of Jim.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart Association at www.sbheartwalk.kintera.org/dixon.