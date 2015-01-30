James Terzian to Discuss ‘Americans’ Heraldic Heritage’ in Talk to Genealogical Society

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 21 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

This month’s featured speaker, James Terzian, will present "Americans’ Heraldic Heritage: Coats of Arms, Clan Crests, Illustrious Ancestry and Other Secrets We Genealogists Know."

Most of us associate coats of arms with knights and nobility, clans and colonies — the stuff of romance from ages of swords and chivalry. So it is. But heraldry is also very American.

From the first European voyages of discovery to the present day, heraldry has been actively used by military and civilian branches of government, by social, educational, religious and business organizations, and by families and individuals. It is part of the heritage of most who descend from Europeans, the bequest of ancestors of achievement, social position, political influence or affluence. And though few modern Americans understand heraldry, we see and use it everywhere.

In this month’s presentation, Terzian will explain American and European heraldry in a one-hour lecture and discussion. He will survey how heraldry works; how a person acquires and uses arms; how armorial ensigns on heirlooms, antiques, buildings, monuments and other artifacts can be "read"; and how these graphical representations of identity can be used to solve genealogical challenges and ancestral mysteries.

Terzian, is chairman of the Heraldry Foundation, director of the Miles Morgan Origins Project, secretary-treasurer of the Descendants of the Illegitimate Sons and Daughters of the Kings of Britain, and co-author of the currently authoritative treatise on American heraldic law. He has studied and consulted in heraldry and genealogy for over 40 years, and has represented the United States as a delegate to the International Congresses of Genealogical and Heraldic Sciences. He has also been honored by the Queen of the United Kingdom for his nonprofit activities.

Terzian is managing director of the Terzian International Group, a 27-year-old Silicon Valley firm that advises clients on the development, launch and turn-around of technology, education and cultural organizations.

This promises to be a fascinating presentation.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m., and the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society website by clicking here.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.