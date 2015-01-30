Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:22 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

James Terzian to Discuss ‘Americans’ Heraldic Heritage’ in Talk to Genealogical Society

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | January 30, 2015 | 8:52 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 21 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

Terzian
James Terzian

This month’s featured speaker, James Terzian, will present "Americans’ Heraldic Heritage: Coats of Arms, Clan Crests, Illustrious Ancestry and Other Secrets We Genealogists Know."

Most of us associate coats of arms with knights and nobility, clans and colonies — the stuff of romance from ages of swords and chivalry. So it is. But heraldry is also very American.

From the first European voyages of discovery to the present day, heraldry has been actively used by military and civilian branches of government, by social, educational, religious and business organizations, and by families and individuals. It is part of the heritage of most who descend from Europeans, the bequest of ancestors of achievement, social position, political influence or affluence. And though few modern Americans understand heraldry, we see and use it everywhere.

In this month’s presentation, Terzian will explain American and European heraldry in a one-hour lecture and discussion. He will survey how heraldry works; how a person acquires and uses arms; how armorial ensigns on heirlooms, antiques, buildings, monuments and other artifacts can be "read"; and how these graphical representations of identity can be used to solve genealogical challenges and ancestral mysteries.

Terzian, is chairman of the Heraldry Foundation, director of the Miles Morgan Origins Project, secretary-treasurer of the Descendants of the Illegitimate Sons and Daughters of the Kings of Britain, and co-author of the currently authoritative treatise on American heraldic law. He has studied and consulted in heraldry and genealogy for over 40 years, and has represented the United States as a delegate to the International Congresses of Genealogical and Heraldic Sciences. He has also been honored by the Queen of the United Kingdom for his nonprofit activities.

Terzian is managing director of the Terzian International Group, a 27-year-old Silicon Valley firm that advises clients on the development, launch and turn-around of technology, education and cultural organizations.

This promises to be a fascinating presentation.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m., and the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society website by clicking here.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 