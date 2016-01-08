Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
James Terzian to Speak at Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Meeting

By Glenn Avolio for the the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | January 8, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

James Terzian

James Terzian will present a talk, "Bridging the Generations: Eight Ways to Personally Connect Your Family's Future to its Past," at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society monthly general meeting Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 21 E. Constance Avenue, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

America is the most economically advantaged, technically advanced, culturally diverse, educationally enriched, intellectually stimulated and informationally connected society in the history of mankind … all of which conspires to destroy our youngest generations’ sense of family heritage.

Perhaps it also explains why barely 2 percent of Americans know who their great-great-grandparents were, much less any further ancestry.

It doesn’t have to be this way for your family. Invest a little time with the youngest generation, and you can harness each of these factors to transmit heritage and establish personal relationships between present and past. 

In this month’s presentation, Terzian will reveal eight proven techniques for giving your family the ultimate gift of ancestry. Come find out how little it takes, and how much a difference it can make.

Terzian, is chairman of the Heraldry Foundation, director of the Miles Morgan Origins Project, secretary-treasurer of the Descendants of the Illegitimate Sons and Daughters of the Kings of Britain and co-author of the authoritative treatise on American heraldic law.

He has studied and consulted in heraldry and genealogy for over 40 years and represented the United States as a delegate to the International Congresses of Genealogical and Heraldic Sciences.

He has also been honored by the Queen of the United Kingdom for his nonprofit activities.  

Terzian is managing director of the Terzian International Group, a 27-year-old Silicon Valley firm that advises clients on the development, launch and turn-around of technology, education and cultural organizations.

Terzian's featured talk will begin at 11 a.m., following the monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. 

Special interest groups — such as beginning genealogy, civil war Genealogy, writers' support group, German ancestry, Italian genealogy, French-Canadian genealogy, computer genealogy, DNA and Jewish genealogy — will meet at 9:30 a.m. 

You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of other genealogical events can be found at the society's website.

Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair for the the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 
