James V. Nash, 1932-2009

Posted on February 21, 2009 | 9:24 p.m.

Source: Susan Nash

James V. “Jim” Nash was born on October 8, 1932, at California Hospital in Los Angeles and passed away on February 18, 2009, after a long battle with heart disease. He was a great sports enthusiast and a loving father and grandfather. Those who knew Jim will fondly remember him as a charismatic man with a wonderful sense of humor and a winning smile.

Jim attended Alhambra High School from 1946 to 1950, excelling in basketball and academics. He then attended Mount San Antonio College from 1950-1952 where he played varsity basketball, and then transferred to Fresno State in 1952 where he also played varsity basketball for all three years until he graduated in 1955.

Upon his graduation, he married Carolyn Coker and he joined the Army, serving for two years before he was honorably discharged. Jim and Carolyn had two sons, James III and Craig, and Jim was employed by United Artist Film Corp., where he worked from 1957-1960. In 1960 he moved to Santa Barbara and was employed by Lyon Moving & Storage. He was a member of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce from 1960-1963.

Jim was re-married to Jo Catherine Sylak in 1970 and they had one daughter, Susan. In 1970, Jim was also employed by Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories as a pharmaceutical rep, and he was very successful in building strong relationships with many top doctors in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. He received countless awards for outstanding sales performance during his 30-year career until his retirement in 2000.

After his retirement, Jim was a very active volunteer at Cottage Hospital in the Reeves Medical Library. He loved to walk and would often make the trek from his home on the Santa Barbara Riviera all the way to Cottage Hospital on foot. Exercise was a very important part of Jim’s life, and he was a member of the Montecito YMCA for several decades where he worked out most every day.

Jim is survived by his three children, Jim of Fallbrook, Craig of El Cajon and Susan of Anza, and by three grandchildren, Chad, Jamie and Erica.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Odyssey Hospice of San Diego.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 23, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 15 E. Sola St. Burial to follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery.