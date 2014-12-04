James Zimmerman of Santa Barbara, 1936-2014

Posted on December 4, 2014 | 2:10 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

On Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, James J. Zimmerman passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving family after a three-month battle with a rare angio sarcoma cancerous tumor.

Jim was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., and came to California with the Air Force. Jim met and married the love of his life, Sheila, in Ontario, Calif., and they recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

A graduate of the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo School of Architecture, Jim and Sheila moved to Santa Barbara, where they raised their family and Jim established Zimmerman Architects and stayed for the rest of his life.

Jim designed residential and commercial buildings in California and other states for over 45 years. Most of his work was done in the Santa Barbara area, and Jim dedicated himself to maintaining the architectural integrity of this community. This dedication was recognized by the county and city through rewarding Zimmerman Architects Santa Barbara Beautiful awards as well as Goleta Beautiful awards. Zimmerman also has received American Institute of Architects awards, including the Best Designed House in Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Wharf.

Jim also designed many local landmarks, including the Santa Barbara Wharf; the Harbor Restaurant and Las Aves at the Bird Refuge, and remodeled the Santa Barbara Yacht Club several times and did many local restaurants and other public buildings over the years as well as Goleta Valley Girls Inc.

Jim taught architectural drafting and design at Santa Barbara City College. He currently served as a member of the City of Santa Barbara Single Family Design Review Board and also served on the Santa Barbara Yacht Club Building and Design Committee.

Jim loved sailing, especially racing with his son. He also enjoyed volleyball, gardening and fine art. He was a member of the Art Association of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. Jim also served as a past commodore of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Coaching his kids' soccer teams brought great joy in watching his grandchildren play sports. Volleyball was Jim's favorite sport to play. Jim was also a philanthropist and helped many local charities through the years.

Jim was loved by all that new him. He is survived by his wife, Sheila; son Brian and wife Barbi; daughter Elaine and husband Kieran Roche; niece Pamela and husband Sergio Sanchez; nephew Michael George and wife Shannon; grandchildren Cyler Zimmerman, Caylyn Zimmerman, Conner Roche, Declan Roche, Jamie Sanchez and Hailee Sanchez; and two sisters, Therese Fejfar and Mary Ann Mahlstedt.

Services will be held at the Old Mission Santa Barbara at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 11 with a reception following at 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.